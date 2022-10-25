Sports

Adam Zampa tests COVID-19 positive ahead of Sri Lanka clash

Written by V Shashank Oct 25, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

Adam Zampa owns 78 T20I scalps at an economy under 7.00 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa has tested COVID-19 positive ahead of Tuesday's Super 12 clash against Sri Lanka in the 2022 T20 World Cup. According to cricket.com.au, although Zampa has shown only minor symptoms, the team insists he remains for selection in Perth. Reigning champions Australia suffered a fateful 89-run defeat against New Zealand in their tournament opener. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It is not the first case of a player testing COVID-19 in the T20 WC underway.

Irish all-rounder George Dockrell was "potentially positive" but featured in Sunday's encounter against Sri Lanka, managing a 16-ball 14.

According to ICC's playing guidelines, players who test positive for the virus won't be prevented from competing at this year's T20 WC.

McGrath Tahlia McGrath broke the shackles in 2022 CWG

Australia Women star all-rounder Tahlia McGrath was the first noted case of a COVID-19-positive player to feature in a major tournament. She took part in the finale of the women's cricket competition against India Women at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Though she couldn't weave any wonder, Australia managed to eke out a nine-run triumph, successfully defending a target of 162.

AUS vs SL Will Zampa feature in the Sri Lanka encounter?

If Zampa is picked for the forthcoming bout, then he will have to travel to the venue separately. Plus, he will have limited contact with other Australian players and support staff. Zampa had expensive returns in the last outing against Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand. He wound up with 39/1 in four overs. Overall, the ace spinner owns 78 T20I scalps at 22.30 (economy: 6.99).

Replacement Who would replace Zampa in the final XI?

In case Zampa is made to sit out for this duel, left-arm spinner Ashton Agar could find himself in the final XI. He last played a T20 International during the tour of Sri Lanka in June. He has clipped 47 wickets in 46 matches, averaging 22.29. What's worth noting is Agar boasts a stellar economy of 6.48, which drops to 5.34 at home.