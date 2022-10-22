Sports

ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand humble Australia: Key stats

Oct 22, 2022

Devon Conway slammed his second T20I fifty against Australia (Source: Twitter/@T20WorldCup)

Devon Conway (92*) starred as New Zealand dished out an 89-run drubbing to Australia in the Super 12 clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The southpaw struck seven fours and three sixes, steering NZ to 200/3. Later, Tim Southee (3/6) and spinner Mitchell Santner (3/31) crippled their Trans-Tasman rival to put the chase out of the equation (111/10). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

Put to bat, NZ shred the Aussie attack to pieces and added 56 runs for the opening wicket. NZ's scoring took a beating in the middle-overs but Conway and James Neesham (26*) got them through. For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (2/41) was the best bet. Later, the Kiwis rampaged at SCG, thereby reducing Australia to 68/5 within 11 overs to eventually win the bout.

Knock Seventh T20I fifty for Conway

Conway toyed his way to a 35-ball 49 before dispatching a maximum off Adam Zampa, thereby nothing his seventh T20I fifty. He also breached the 1,000-run mark (1,033) in the format, averaging 57.38. As per Cricbuzz, he is now the joint-second fastest in terms of innings alongside Babar Azam (26). Meanwhile, England's Dawid Malan and Czech Republic's Sabawoon Davizi (24 innings) lead the show.

Allen Allen lights up SCG!

Despite playing his maiden ICC event, Finn Allen punished the Aussie attack on offer. He smacked two fours and a six off Mitchell Starc in the first over. Allen took Pat Cummins to the cleaners before Hazlewood's yorker drew curtains to his stay. He tonked a 16-ball 42, hitting five fours and three sixes. He has gone past 500 runs (511), striking at 166.99.

Information Highest-ever score in T20 World Cup

As per Cricbuzz, New Zealand's 200/3 is now their best-ever score in an innings in T20 World Cup. Their second and third-best tallies read 198/5 vs Ireland (2009, Nottingham) and 191/3 vs Bangladesh (2012, Pallekele).

Powerplay New Zealand ace the powerplay

Allen and Conway wasted no time as they hammered the Aussies left, right, and center. The pair fetched a startling 56-run stand for the opening wicket, eventually piloting the Kiwis to 65/1 by the end of the powerplay. As per Cricbuzz, it remains NZ's highest-ever score in powerplay in T20 WC, bettering their previous best of 58/0 against Australia in 2016.

Information Highest wicket-taker in T20I history

Southee's (3/6) heroics with the ball raced him to 125 scalps in the format, averaging 24.08. As per ESPNcricinfo, the right-arm quick steered clear of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (122) to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket.

Information Maxwell equals Miller's T20I run count

Glenn Maxwell (20-ball 28) top scored for Australia in what was a dismal show with the bat. The hard-hitting all-rounder hit three fours and a six, racing to 2,069 T20I runs at 27.95. As per ESPNcricinfo, he equaled South African ace David Miller's T20I tally.

Do you know? Biggest margin of a win in Trans-Tasman rivalry

As per ESPNcricinfo, NZ's 89-run win is the biggest margin of a victory (run-wise) in Trans-Tasman T20I encounters, beating Australia's 64-run triumph in Wellington last year.