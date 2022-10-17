Sports

Suryakumar Yadav's cheeky comment during match against Australia goes viral

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 17, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored a match-winning fifty against the hosts (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Team India defeated hosts Australia by six runs in their first warm-up fixture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Mohammed Shami's scintillating last over was the highlight of the contest, Suryakumar Yadav played a handy knock. The dasher scored a 33-ball 50 as India posted a strong total while batting first. Meanwhile, the stump caught Suryakumar's 'mood' during the contest.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suryakumar has been sensational in T20Is ever since making his Team India debut last year.

He played yet another stellar knock against the Aussies as India posted 186/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

His knock was laced with six boundaries and a six.

Besides his heroics with the bat, Suryakumar's candid comments, which were caught in the stump microphone, also set internet on fire.

Statement What did SKY say?

After reaching the half-century off 32 balls, Suryakumar was heard saying that he is not in the mood to hit. "Maarne ka mood nahi ho raha hai yaar," SKY told Axar Patel, who was at the other hand. Interestingly, the dasher got out on the very next delivery after making this comment. Suryakumar mistimed a flick shot as Kane Richardson executed a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

Milestones Suryakumar Yadav set to rewrite record books

SKY, who is yet to play an international match in Australia, can become the second batter after Mohammad Rizwan to slam 1000 T20I runs in a calendar year. He is 133 runs away from displacing Yuvraj Singh as India's seventh-highest run-getter in T20Is. He is one fifty away from becoming the Indian batter with the most 50-plus T20I scores (8) in a calendar year.

Information How Suryakumar has fared in T20Is?

The dashing batter has so far scored 1,045 runs in 34 T20Is (50s: 9, 100: 1). His average reads 38.70. His tally of 51 T20I sixes in 2022 is the highest for a batter in a calendar year.

Number game Suryakumar scoring runs for fun this year

SKY's tally of 801 runs in 23 T20Is in 2022 is only second to Mohammad Rizwan (821). His average and strike rate have been 40.05 and 184.56 respectively this year (50s: 6, 100: 1). No other Indian batter has scored over 550 T20I runs in 2022. Suryakumar's career strike rate (176.81) is the highest among batters with at least 150 T20I runs (full members).