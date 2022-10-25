Sports

Tim Paine accuses South Africa of ball-tampering in 2018 series

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 25, 2022, 02:27 pm 3 min read

Tim Paine was named Australia's captain during the 2018 series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In a shocking statement, Tim Paine has claimed that South African team players were involved in ball-tampering in the match that followed the infamous Newlands Test in 2018. The former Australian captain made the explosive comments in his autobiography, "The Price Paid," which was released on Tuesday. Paine said he saw a Proteas player altering the conditions of the ball in the Johannesburg Test.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2018 Test series between the two teams witnessed one of the darkest chapters in Australian cricket, the 'Sandpapergate' scandal.

Cameron Bancroft was caught on camera with a piece of sandpaper during the Cape Town test.

Alongside Bancroft, Cricket Australia also suspended the then-captain Steven Smith and opener David Warner.

Paine was subsequently made Australia's captain, and he led the team in Johannesburg.

Information Bans on three Aussie players

While Bancroft was handed a nine-month ban, Warner and Smith were suspended for a year apiece. Smith also faced a two-year captaincy ban, which was uplifted in 2020. Warner, on the other hand, is serving a lifetime leadership ban.

Statement What did Paine say?

Paine claimed that he saw a Proteas player tampering the ball. He even stated that the broadcasters pulled out the shot after accidentally panning the camera on that player. "I was standing at the bowlers' end in the next test when a shot came up on the screen of a South African player at mid-off having a huge crack at the ball," said Paine.

Paine also stated that he went to the umpires to discuss the matter. He was also convinced that the hosts were performing the act since the opening Test. "We went to the umpires about it, which might seem a bit poor, but we'd been slaughtered and were convinced they'd been up to it since the first test. But the footage got lost," he wrote.

Ball-tampering Paine denies having knowledge of ball-tampering

Last year, Bancroft, in a sensational interview, hinted it was "self-explanatory" that the Australian bowlers were aware of the ball-tampering. However, the bowlers denied having any knowledge of the plan. While Paine also denied being aware of the scheme, he feels the entire team should have taken the responsibility. "Everyone was a part of it to some degree," he said.

Paine Paine throws light on leaving captaincy

Notably, Paine stepped down as the Australia captain last year prior to the Ashes at home. The decision was made in wake of the infamous 'sexting' scandal involving a former Cricket Tasmania staffer. The 37-year-old has now revealed that Cricket Australia's public relations consultant pressurized him to take the decision. Paine admitted that he felt "abandoned" by CA once the story became public.