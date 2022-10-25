Sports

Kieron Pollard shocked with WI's early exit in T20 WC

Written by V Shashank Oct 25, 2022, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Pollard called time on his international career earlier this year (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Kieron Pollard has termed West Indies' failure to reach the Super 12s in the ongoing 2022 ICC T20 World Cup as a 'sad day' for Caribbean cricket. The former WI skipper is both surprised and disappointed with how WI's campaign turned out. The two-time T20 World Cup winners exited in the first round itself after suffering a fatal nine-wicket defeat to Ireland. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

It's been a massive fall for the once giants in the T20 format.

From winning it all in 2012 and 2016 to failing to get past the Super 12 in 2021, and now, exiting in the first round of the T20 WC.

They were whipped across departments in 2022.

They have no one but themselves to blame for their early departure in this edition.

Words 'A bit surprised'

"A bit surprised, to be honest, that (West Indies) weren't able to get over the line against the other teams," Pollard told i95.5 FM, a Trinidad-based radio station. "But again, that speaks volumes of where our cricket is at the moment." Pollard, who retired from international cricket earlier this year, added that it's not the players who are at fault entirely.

Words Pollard questions the team selections

Pollard feels the lack of experienced campaigners proved costly. "And when I look back at it, I sit back and I have a smile on my face. Because I remember some of the things that were said last year around this time when some individuals weren't selected," he added. Notably, the likes of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine weren't considered for the 2022 edition.

Decline 'Decline started post the 2016 T20 WC'

"We won our last World Cup in 2012 and 2016. The decline of our T20 team started in 2016. The then-captain, Daren Sammy, played his last game in 2016," stated Pollard. "All the guys who played and won that World Cup did not play cricket together for how many years after that - that is where the decline of our T20 cricket started."

Performance WI's pitiable run post the 2016 T20 WC win

According to ESPNcricinfo, WI have mustered only 33 wins in 99 T20Is since the 2016 T20 World Cup triumph. It is to note that WI have suffered 58 defeats in this interval. With Pollard at the helm, WI managed a 13-21 win-loss record across 39 matches. Meanwhile, Nicholas Pooran has an 8-14 record in 23 fixtures since taking over the reins in May.

2022 T20 WC West Indies were beaten across departments

WI failed as a unit in T20 WC 2022. Kyle Mayers, who showed promise in T20s this year, faltered big time in the tournament. Pooran's dismal form didn't help either, as he managed 5, 7, and 13. The only positives were a few flashes of brilliance from Johnson Charles and Brandon King. Bowling lacked the edge, and results are a testimony to the same.

Hetmyer Hetmyer's absence proves fatal

WI made a horrendous mistake by dropping a hard-hitter of Shimron Hetmyer's caliber after he missed the flight to Down Under. It is to note that Hetmyer had amassed 314 runs in IPL 2022, striking at an exceptional rate of 153.92. Shamarh Brooks, who replaced Hetmyer, failed to do justice to the position, with scores of 4 and 0.

Information Phil Simmons resigns as WI's head coach

WI head coach Phil Simmons on Monday confirmed his decision to resign soon after a horrendous campaign in the 2022 edition. He had been contemplating the move for a while. His last assignment will be the upcoming two-Test series against Australia in November-December.