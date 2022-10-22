Sports

T20 World Cup: Afghanistan set a 113-run target for England

Written by V Shashank Oct 22, 2022, 06:27 pm 3 min read

England need 113 runs to kick off their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign on a winning note. Opting to bowl, the Three Lions folded Afghanistan on 112/10. Afghanistan were too sluggish on the field and reached the 50-run mark in the 10th over. Ibrahim Zadran's 32 kept the score ticking for the Afghans. For England, left-armer Sam Curran (5/10) was the show-stopper.

Powerplay Afghanistan race to 35/1 in PP overs

It all started with a shrewd effort by Stokes to kickstart the innings. The right-career conceded only three runs before Chris Woakes was thumped for nine, including a maximum. Wood burst into the scenes with a wicket and four runs before England conceded 12 runs in total in the next two overs. Afghanistan then plundered eight runs off Woakes to tally 35/1 in PP.

Knock Ibrahim keeps the score ticking for Afghans

Ibrahim opted for a cautious approach for the bulk of the duration before perishing on a slower one from Sam Curran bowled outside off. He managed a 32-ball 32, striking three fours and as many sixes in his maiden innings against England. Overall, the right-hander now owns 333 runs in 14 matches, averaging a healthy 30.27.

Stokes Stokes' career-best figures against Afghanistan

Stokes, who featured in only three T20Is in 2022 prior to this fixture, showcased why he's a clutch campaigner in ICC events. He broke the 24-run stand between Hazratullah Zazai and Ibrahim to eventually wind up with 2/19 in four overs. It's his career-best against Afghanistan in T20I cricket. He now has 22 scalps in the format at an economy of 8.52.

Wood Wood continues tormenting the rivals

Wood, who claimed laud-worthy figures of 2/23, has been all class since returning from his elbow injury. He aced the show in Pakistan T20Is, clipping six scalps at under 8.00, followed by three wickets against the Aussies. As per ESPNcricinfo, he now has 36 wickets at 19.83, equalling Zimbabwe's Blessing Muzarabani, and the Australian duo of Glenn Maxwell and James Faulkner.

Information Maiden five-wicket haul for Curran in T20Is

Slow and short-ball ploys worked for Curran as he wound up with a five-fer in T20Is. It's his career-best figure in T20I cricket. He now has 33 scalps, averaging 22.84. Most notably, he has become the first English bowler to take a five-fer in T20Is.

Information A sorry tale for Afghans

Afghanistan were completely beaten on the batting front as they compiled a sorry 112. As per ESPNcricinfo, it's their second lowest total against England in T20Is, after 80 all out in 2012.