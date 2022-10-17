Sports

T20 World Cup, Namibia vs Netherlands: Preview, stats, Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 17, 2022, 09:47 pm 3 min read

Both teams clinched their respective opening games (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Match 5 of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will see Namibia going up against Netherlands. Both teams clinched their respective opening games and would be high on confidence. Namibia stunned Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka, defeating them by 55 runs. Netherlands defeated the UAE by three wickets in a nail-biting thriller. Here is the preview of the upcoming match.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The contest will take place at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday (October 18). The venue has hosted three T20Is so far, with the average first-innings score being 149. The track is known to have substantial assistance for both fast bowlers and spinners. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (9:30 AM IST) and live-streamed on the Hotstar app.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Namibia and Netherlands have crossed swords twice in completed T20Is so far, with the head-to-head record being 1-1. The two teams last met in the qualifying round of last year's T20 WC, where Namibia walked away with a six-wicket triumph. Chasing 165, Namibia crossed the line with an over to spare as David Wiese starred with an unbeaten 40-ball 66.

NAM vs NED Namibia favorites for this fixture

Namibia are touted as favorites for this fixture as they were clinical in all departments against Sri Lanka. While Jan Frylinck and JJ Smit scored quick runs toward the end, David Wiese and Bernard Scholtz were the standout bowlers. Netherlands have some concerns to address as they struggled while chasing a paltry 112 against UAE. The top-order batters need to take more accountability.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Namibia (Probable XI): Michael van Lingen, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, David Wiese, Zane Green (wk), Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo. Netherlands (Probable XI): Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Roelof van der Merwe, Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Frylinck was at his all-round best in the previous game as he scored a 28-ball 44 alongside recording figures of 2/26 in four overs. David Wiese is one of those rare all-rounders, who have a fifty and a five-fer in T20Is. Max O'Dowd is Netherlands' highest run-getter in T20Is, having scored 1,370 runs in 51 games. Bas de Leede took three wickets against UAE.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Scott Edwards, Tom Cooper, Vikarmjit Singh, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck (vc), Bas de Leede, David Wiese (c), JJ Smit, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Tim Pringle. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Scott Edwards, Max O'Dowd (c), Vikarmjit Singh, Stephan Baard, Jan Frylinck, Bas de Leede (vc), David Wiese, Colin Ackermann, Ben Shikongo, Bernard Scholtz, Fred Klaassen.