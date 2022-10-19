Sports

Harmanpreet Kaur ruled out of WBBL 2022: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur was in sublime form in last year's WBBL (Source: Melbourne Renegades)

Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the ongoing Women's Big Bash League 2022 with a back issue. The Indian all-rounder was a vital part of Melbourne Renegades' squad and hence, her ouster is a massive blow to the side. English batter Eve Jones has been announced as her replacement. The Renegades have so far won one of their two games this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

Harmanpreet missed Renegades' opening two games this season due to her commitment with the Indian team in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

Owing to a back issue, she has now withdrawn from the Australia-based T20 competition.

Harmanpreet played an instrumental role in guiding Renegades to the playoffs last season.

She was even named the Player of the Tournament for her brilliant show across all departments.

Statement Renegades General Manager disappointed with Harmanpreet's ouster

James Rosengarten, Renegades General Manager, stated it was disappointing to lose the Indian women's team skipper. Notably, Harmanpreet missed a few games in the Asia Cup as well. "Harmanpreet was fantastic for us last season and we were looking forward to having her part of our squad again this year, but unfortunately she has been ruled out through injury," Rosengarten said as per cricket.com.au.

Replacement Eve Jones comes in as replacement

As mentioned above, England-based all-rounder Eve Jones has been named as Harmanpreet's replacement. She has been a part of the Birmingham Phoenix squad in The Hundred Women's competition. "Eve will stay on with our squad for at least the next couple of matches as we work through the best strategy for our squad for the remainder of the tournament," Rosengarten said.

Stats Harmanpreet Kaur was sensational last year

Speaking of Harmanpreet's numbers in last year's WBBL, she was Renegades' highest run-scorer with 406 runs in 13 games (50s: 3). She also took 15 wickets with the ball as Renegades advanced to the Challenger, where they lost to Adelaide Strikers. In 2022, she has scored 387 runs in 17 T20Is so far with her average and strike rate being 35.18 and 116.21 respectively.

Campaign Melbourne Renegades' performance so far

The Sophie Molineux-led Renegades met Adelaide Strikers in their opener this season and recorded a four-wicket win. Skipper Molineux took a four-fer alongside scoring 32 in the contest. The Renegades then suffered a 21-run defeat against Brisbane Heat. Chasing 181, they lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short. Melbourne Renegades currently stand fifth in the team standings.