Sports

SMAT 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes his second century: Key stats

SMAT 2022, Ruturaj Gaikwad smashes his second century: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 19, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered his second century (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered his second century in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Ruturaj smashed a superb 68-ball 114 for Maharashtra. He helped his side gain a 40-run win versus Kerala in Elite Group C. Ruturaj has been in good form of late across formats and credit goes to him for showing valuable consistency. Here we present the key stats of Gaikwad.

Runs Gaikwad is now the top scorer in SMAT 2022

Ruturaj is now the top scorer in the ongoing tournament. He has racked up 276 runs from four games at an average of 69.00 (2 tons). Ruturaj surpassed the tally of Prithvi Shaw (269) in terms of most runs. Tilak Varma follows suit with 249 runs and is above Yash Dhull, who has racked up 245 runs.

Information Gaikwad impresses versus Kerala

Against Kerala, Ruturaj stood tall, smashing eight fours and seven sixes. He struck at 167.65. He shared an 84-run stand for the opening wicket alongside Pavan Shah. Ruturaj was dismissed on the final delivery of the innings.

Match How did the match pan out?

After a solid start, Maharashtra lost the fizz and lost key wickets. However, Ruturaj ensured that he stayed on until the end to help his side post 167. In response, Kerala managed 127/8 in 20 overs. Rohan Kunnummal showed character with a 53-run effort. However, the other batters failed to deliver, including Sanju Samson (3). Satyajeet Bachhav was pick of the bowlers (3/11).

Information How has Ruturaj performed so far in his T20 career?

In 88 matches in T20 cricket, Ruturaj has piled up an impressive 2,817 runs at 35.21. He has three hundreds and 20 fifties. He has now surpassed 100 career sixes in the format (101). He has played 9 T20Is for India, averaging 16.87.