Decoding the stats of Mohammed Shami in T20 cricket

Oct 15, 2022

Shami last featured in a T20I in November 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Indian seamer Mohammed Shami has officially replaced an injured Jasprit Bumrah for the 2022 T20 World Cup. The BCCI confirmed the news on Friday after the latter's back injury ruled him out of the tournament. Lately, Shami missed Australia and South Africa T20Is due to COVID-19. He last played a T20I during the 2021 T20 WC in UAE. We decode his numbers in T20s.

Context Why does this story matter?

India are short of experienced campaigners in the pace department for the global event.

Shami, who can swing the ball either way, will have a lot on his shoulders.

He will be expected to rampage at different stages alongside T20 specialist Bhuvneshar Kumar.

Shami will look to gain momentum in the warm-up matches against hosts and reigning champions Australia and New Zealand.

T20Is Decoding Shami's T20I numbers

Shami debuted in the format against Pakistan in the 2014 T20 World Cup in Mirpur. Since then, the Bengal seamer has snared 18 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 31.55. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has an economy of 9.54, which shoots to 10.22 in death-overs. However, he averages a meek 16.27 at the death, having scalped 11 wickets.

T20 WC How has Shami fared in T20 WC?

Shami has played a total of eight matches in the T20 WC. He owns eight scalps while averaging 28.37 (economy: 8.78). He had decent returns as a whole in 2021, bagging six wickets at under 24.00. However, he conceded 43 runs in a must-win affair versus Pakistan, followed by 11 runs in the only over he bowled against eventual runners-up New Zealand.

IPL Shami is on the cusp of 100 IPL wickets

Shami has a plethora of experience in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The right-armer served Kolkata Knight Riders (2011-13), Delhi Capitals (2014-18), and Punjab Kings (2019-21) before joining Gujarat Titans for Rs. 6.25 crore in 2022. So far, he has mustered 99 scalps in 93 appearances, averaging a modest 29.19. His best figures read 3/15 (vs DC, 2020).

IPL 2022 Shami aced the proceedings in IPL 2022

Shami guided newcomers GT to a title in their maiden run. He started the season in a dominant fashion, scalping 3/25 against Lucknow Super Giants. He went on to pocket 20 scalps in IPL 2022 while averaging under 25.00. As per ESPNcricinfo, he claimed 11 wickets in the powerplay and bowled the second-most dot balls in this interval (140), ranking behind Trent Boult (146).

Information What do Shami's T20 numbers say?

Shami forayed into T20 cricket in 2010, debuting against Assam in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2010-11. He has since affected 156 dismissals across 133 appearances. He averages a decent 25.25, with the career-best figures reading 4/24. It's his only four-fer in the format.