Marcus Stoinis smashes 17-ball fifty: Decoding his T20 stats

Oct 26, 2022

Marcus Stoinis slammed fastest fifty for Australia in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Riding on Marcus Stoinis' mayhem, Australia recorded a seven-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Chasing 158, the hosts got off to a rusty start as no boundaries came off the bat in the powerplay overs. However, Stoinis arrived at number five and scored an unbeaten 18-ball 59. Here we look at his stats in T20 cricket.

Context Why does this story matter?

Having lost to New Zealand in their opener, Australia were standing in a crucial game.

The Perth track had plenty of assistance for bowlers Australia were reeling at 33/1 after six overs.

However, Stoinis arrived in the 13th over and put up an astonishing show of big hitting, smashing four boundaries and six maximums.

Hence, Australia crossed the line with 21 balls to spare.

Milestones Feats achieved by Stoinis

The 33-year-old smashed the fastest T20I fifty by an Australian, getting the milestone off just 17 balls. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell jointly held the record previously, having scored 18-ball fifties. Stoinis also mustered the joint-second-fastest fifty in T20 World Cups. He equaled the record of Netherlands' Stephan Myburgh, who took as many balls for this landmark against Ireland in 2014.

Form Stoinis has been on a roll in 2022

The all-rounder has been in sublime touch in T20Is this year. He has so far racked up 287 runs in 14 T20Is at a strike rate of 179.37. With his medium-pace bowling, he has scalped seven wickets at an average of 26.85. Overall in T20 cricket, he has scored 607 runs and scalped 13 wickets in 33 matches this year.

Career How Stoinis has fared in T20Is

Stoinis has been a vital part of Australia's white-ball teams since his debut in 2015. In 49 T20Is so far, he has scored 743 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.72 and 148.9, respectively (50s: 2). His highest score (78) was recorded against NZ last year. With the ball, he has taken 17 wickets in T20Is with his economy rate reading 8.52.

Career His overall stats in T20 cricket

Coming to Stoinis' overall numbers in T20 cricket, he has scored 4,259 runs in 208 games at an average and strike rate of 30.86 and 135.93, respectively. He has 21 half-centuries and a hundred under his belt. With the ball, he has taken 93 wickets at an economy rate of 8.94. While he has recorded three four-wicket hauls, his best figures read 4/15.

Do you know? Stoinis owns this massive feat

It must be noted that Stoinis was involved in the highest seventh-wicket partnership in T20Is to date. He and Daniel Sams added 92 runs against New Zealand in Dunedin last year. Stoinis scored 78 off 37 balls in that contest.

BBL Second-highest individual score in Big Bash League

Stoinis holds the record of smashing the second-highest individual score in Big Bash League. Playing for Melbourne Stars, Stoinis scored an unbeaten 147 off 79 balls against Sydney Sixers in the 2019-20 edition. His tally of 2,307 runs in 82 games is the eighth-highest for any player in BBL (50s: 15, 100s: 1). He has also taken 36 wickets in the tournament.

IPL How has he fared in IPL?

Stoinis, who is currently a part of Lucknow Super Giants, has done well in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Making his debut in 2016, he has so far scored 1,070 runs in 67 games at an average and strike rate of 26.1 and 137.36, respectively (50s: 4). He has also taken 34 wickets at an economy rate of 9.61.