T20 World Cup: Arshdeep Singh registers career-best figures against Pakistan

Written by V Shashank Oct 23, 2022, 03:42 pm 3 min read

Arshdeep Singh owns 22 T20I scalps at 18.54 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

India's rising T20 sensation Arshdeep Singh claimed 3/32 against Pakistan in Sunday's must-win clash of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. The left-arm seamer bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Babar Azam for a golden duck. He got Mohammad Rizwan out in his next over before trumping a noted boundary-hitter in Asif Ali. We decode his T20I numbers.

T20Is Decoding Arshdeep's T20I career

Arshdeep marked his T20I debut against England in Southampton earlier this year. The Madhya Pradesh-born has since clipped 22 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 18.54. His best figures in the format read 3/12 (vs West Indies). At home, the Punjab cricketer has snapped up five wickets at 18.80. He owns six and 11 wickets at away and neutral venues, averaging 16.83 and 19.36, respectively.

IND vs PAK How did Pakistan's inning pan out?

Put to bat, Pakistan were off to a horrific start as they lost their openers Babar and Rizwan within four overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) came to the rescue, fetching 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Shan Masood (52*) took over. Shaheen Afridi's cameo (8-ball 16) propelled Pakistan to 159/8. Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) were the best bets from India.

Information Arshdeep's performance versus Pakistan

In three matches versus Pakistan, Arshdeep has claimed six scalps at an average of 15.33. He has an economy rate of 7.88. His previous best bowling figures versus Pakistan read 2/33.

Debut Dream debut for Arshdeep in T20Is

As stated, Arshdeep marked his T20I debut against England in the first of three-match series in July. The speedster bowled a maiden to kick-start his international career. He concluded with eye-popping figures worth 2/18 in 3.3 overs. Notably, he pocketed those wickets in the death overs, thereby cleaning the English tail. Arshdeep guided India to an emphatic 50-run win at Southampton.

Information A distinguishable feat on T20I debut

Arshdeep became only the third Indian besides Jhulan Goswami and Ajit Agarkar to have bowled a maiden on their T20I debut. Jhulan attained the feat against England in 2006. Meanwhile, Agarkar pulled it off versus the Proteas in 2006.

Death-overs A proven death-overs specialist

Arshdeep has had a few expensive affairs at the death of late but he has proven his mettle as a reliable bowler in the slog overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has got 11 of his 22 scalps in the last four overs. He averages an astonishing 14.54 and recorded 33 dot balls at the death.

Information How has Arshdeep fared in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy?

Arshdeep has snared 12 wickets in as many matches in India's premium domestic T20 tournament - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He averages 26.08 and has maintained a superb economy of 7.03 throughout. His best figures in the tourney read 3/16.