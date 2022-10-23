Sports

IND vs PAK: Shan Masood slams his third T20I fifty

Masood slammed an unbeaten 52 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan top-order batter Shan Masood slammed an unbeaten 52 in the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 clash against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). He helped Pakistan post a challenging 159/8 after they were reduced to 98/5. Masood registered his third half-century in T20I cricket. The left-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 52 off just 42 balls. Here are the key stats.

IND vs PAK How did Pakistan's inning pan out?

Put to bat, Pakistan were off to a horrific start as they lost their openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan within four overs. Iftikhar Ahmed (51) came to the rescue, fetching 76 runs for the fourth wicket before Masood took over. Shaheen Afridi's cameo (8-ball 16) propelled Pakistan to 159/8. Hardik Pandya (3/30) and Arshdeep (3/32) were the best bets from India.

Injury Masood underwent scans after suffering freak injury

Earlier this week, Masood underwent scans after being hit on the side of his head during a nets session at the MCG. The 33-year-old was waiting for his turn to bat as Mohammad Nawaz's shot hit the side of his head. Masood was tended to by the team doctor thereafter. However, he recovered in time and shone on the big stage.

Debut Masood made his debut for Pakistan last month

Masood made his debut for Pakistan in the shortest format in the seven-match home series against England last month. He then played all five of Pakistan's matches in the T20I Tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh. In 13 matches so far, Masood has bagged 272 runs at 30.22. He has smashed three fifties with the best score of 65*.