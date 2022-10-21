Sports

Pakistan's Shan Masood taken for scans after suffering freak injury

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 21, 2022, 01:07 pm 2 min read

Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pakistan cricket team batter Shan Masood has been taken to the hospital for scans after being hit on the side of his head during a nets session at the MCG. The 33-year-old was waiting for his turn to bat as Mohammad Nawaz's shot hit the side of his head. Masood collapsed to the ground in pain and was tended to by the team doctor.

Luckily for Masood, he could walk off the nets area and was subsequently taken to the hospital. Masood is likely to be kept under observation and will need to wait in case he's cleared to play Pakistan's ICC T20 World Cup opener against India on Sunday. The left-hander could be replaced by Fakhar Zaman in the starting XI provided he is advised to rest.

As per ESPNcricinfo, there were no immediate signs of alarm following the blow suffered by Masood. he was conscious and reported no concussion symptoms.

Masood made his debut for Pakistan in the shortest format in the 7-match home series against England last month. He then played all five of Pakistan's matches in the T20I Tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh. In 12 matches so far, Masood has bagged 220 runs at 24.44, He has smashed two fifties with the best of 65*.

Pakistan face arch-rivals India in their Super 12 Group 2 opener on Sunday. Interestingly, Pakistan beat India in a the World Cup group match last year and also played a role in ousting the latter from the 2022 Asia Cup.