Sports

Pat Cummins appointed Australia men's ODI captain: Details here

Pat Cummins appointed Australia men's ODI captain: Details here

Written by V Shashank Oct 18, 2022, 12:05 pm 2 min read

Pat Cummins has featured in 73 ODIs (Source: Twitter/@cricket.com.au)

Pat Cummins has been handed the reins for the Australia men's ODI team. Cummins, who also captains the Test side, will now have dual responsibilities on his shoulders. The 29-year-old speedster, however, is unlikely to feature in all 14 games leading up to the 2023 World Cup. He replaces Aaron Finch for the job, who bid adieu to the format last month. Here's more.

Context Why does this story matter?

As per a report on ESPNcricinfo, Cricket Australia (CA) had thought of appointing two national captains instead of three after Finch's ODI retirement.

In such circumstances, Cummins being handed over the ODI captaincy was the best move available.

Also, it's more of a "campaign-focused" appointment than a multi-year term.

Cummins has done a stupendous job while leading the Test side for 10 months now.

Words 'Cummins is the perfect person to lead this group'

"We've got 14 games until that World Cup, and we think Pat's the perfect person to lead this group," said George Bailey, chairman of selectors for the Australian men's team. Bailey also confirmed that Cummins will be supported by a number of leaders underneath rather than a solitary vice-captain, who could possibly lead the side in the games the speedster is rested.

Captaincy Cummins has been exceptional as Test captain

Cummins was handed the Test captaincy right before the Ashes 2021-22 after Tim Paine stepped down due to an off-field scandal. He led the Kangaroos to a clinical 4-0 win against the Three Lions at home. Australia, who toured Pakistan after 24 years, bested the hosts with a nail-biting 1-0 scoreline, followed by a series draw against Sri Lanka (1-1).

ODIs Cummins' first assignment as ODI captain will be in November

Post the concurrent ICC T20 World Cup, Australia will compete in a three-match ODI series against England at home. Australia's next set of ODIs aren't until late March when they will square off against India and Afghanistan. Meanwhile, their Test summer will start shortly after the 50-over duels versus England, running for a period of eight months which will comprise 15 Tests.