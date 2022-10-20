Sports

India to tour Bangladesh for three ODIs, two Tests: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 20, 2022, 02:23 pm 1 min read

Team India last visited Bangladesh in 2016 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The schedule of India's 2023 tour of Bangladesh was announced on Thursday. The tour comprises of three ODIs and a couple of Test matches which will be played in December. While the limited-overs games will kick-start on December 4, the Test series will get underway on December 14. The tour is scheduled soon after the ODI World Cup in India.

Context Why does this story matter?

This will be India's first bilateral assignment on Bangladesh soil since 2015.

While the Men in Blue lost the ODI series 1-2 on that tour, the one-off Test got washed out due to rain.

Meanwhile, Team India last visited Bangladesh in 2016 for the T20 Asia Cup.

MS Dhoni's men were invincible throughout the tournament as they clinched the title.

Statement What did the BCB president say?

BCB President Nazmul Hassan thanked BCCI for confirming the schedule. "The Bangladesh-India matches in recent history have given us some epic contests and fans from both countries are eagerly waiting for another memorable series," he said in an official statement. "I thank BCCI for working closely with the BCB in confirming the schedule. We look forward to welcoming the Indian team," he added.