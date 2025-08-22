South Africa's Matthew Breetzke sets new ODI record: Details here
South African batting star Matthew Breetzke has broken the record for the most runs scored in the first five ODIs of his career. The right-handed batsman achieved this feat during the second ODI against Australia, where he scored an impressive 88 runs in Mackay. With this, Breetzke has now scored a total of 378 runs in just four ODIs, surpassing Netherlands's Tom Cooper's previous record of 374 runs in five ODIs.
A promising start to his ODI career
Breetzke made a sensational ODI debut against New Zealand in Lahore earlier this year, scoring a whopping 150 runs. He then scored 83 runs in his next match against Pakistan. After a six-month hiatus from ODIs, he returned with another half-century (57) against Australia in the series opener. His latest innings of 88 runs was his fourth consecutive 50-plus score in ODIs.
Breetzke on the verge of making history
Breetzke has now matched former Indian opener Navjot Singh Sidhu and Tom Cooper as the only players with four 50-plus scores in their first five ODIs, achieving this in just four matches. If he manages to score another half-century in the fifth ODI, he will become the first player in ODI history to have five 50-plus scores in his first five ODIs. This speaks volumes about Breetzke's consistency and potential as a top-order batsman for South Africa.
Breetzke in a league of his own
Breetzke's latest knock has taken his ODI tally to 378 runs at an average of 96.67. No other batter has completed 300 runs in his first four ODIs as Breetzke's compatriot and teammate Temba Bavuma is second on this list with 280 runs.
Prolific knock from Breetzke
SA were reduced to 23/2 while batting first when Breetzke arrived to bat. He joined forces with Tony de Zorzi (38) and the duo rescued the visitors with a 67-run stand for the third wicket. Breetzke found another potent partner in Tristan Stubbs as the two dashers further added 89 runs. Breetzke missed out on his second ton as Nathan Ellis trapped him in the 31st over. He departed for a 78-ball 88 (8 fours, 2 sixes).