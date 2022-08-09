Sports

ZIM vs BAN, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Zimbabwe have a 2-0 lead in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having clinched the series, Zimbabwe eye a 3-0 win when they face Bangladesh in the dead-rubber on Wednesday. All-rounder Sikandar Raza's heroics paved the way for a win on both occasions. Plus, Zimbabwe bested Bangladesh in a bilateral ODI series for the first time since May 2013. Meanwhile, the visitors would be hopeful of a compensatory win to wind-up the tour.

The Harare Sports Club in Harare will host this encounter. It has been a batter-friendly venue in the last two outings. Overall, the chasing sides have won 84 of 164 ODIs played here. Anything around 280-295 could be very well expected on this occasion. The match will commence at 12:45 PM IST and can be live-streamed on the Fancode app (paid subscription).

Bangladesh have a 50-30 win-loss record against Zimbabwe in the format. Interestingly, the Tigers boast a 20-2 win-loss record versus their rivals since 2014, with the two losses being recorded in the series underway.

Bangladesh's batting unit put up class acts in the last two one-dayers. Skipper Tamim Iqbal led from the front, bashing a sublime 62 and 50. Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmdullah have stamped half-centuries each. However, their bowlers have failed to make the necessary inroads. Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam can't repeat their failures. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza and skipper Regis Chakabva hold the impetus.

Zimbabwe (Probable XI): Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Innocent Kaia, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (captain and wicket-keeper), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwa, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga. Bangladesh (Probable XI): Tamim Iqbal (captain), Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicket-keeper), Mahmdullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

Tamim Iqbal has clobbered 1,928 runs against Zimbabwe. The southpaw averages 43.81 (100s: 4, 50s: 11). Mushfiqur Rahim averages 41.05 versus Zimbabwe. He has compiled 1,437 runs in 50 matches. Sikandar Raza has hammered 472 runs in 2022. He averages a monstrous 78.66 (100s:2, 50s: 2). Versus Bangladesh, Regis Chakabva has slammed 500 runs, including a 75-ball 102 in the last game.

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mushfiqur Rahim (vc), Regis Chakabva, Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Innocent Kaia, Mahmudullah, Sikandar Raza (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Luke Jongwe, Hasan Mahmud, Victor Nyauchi. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (c), Anamul Haque, Innocent Kaia, Sikandar Raza (vc), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Wesley Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Taijul Islam, Victor Nyauchi.