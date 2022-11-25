Sports

NZ vs IND, 1st ODI: India muster 306/7

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 25, 2022

Riding on half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer, India posted 306/7 in their 50 overs in the first ODI against New Zealand. While Gill and Dhawan got India off to a brilliant start, Iyer went big toward the end. Lockie Ferguson (3/59) was the pick of the NZ bowlers. Tim Southee and Adam Milne were taken to the cleaners.

India manage 40/0 in the powerplay

India were off to a cautious start after NZ skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill added 40 runs in the initial 10 overs. Though the two openers couldn't make most of the field restrictions, India didn't suffer any damage against the new ball. Notably, Tim Southee and Matt Henry operated in the initial overs.

A 124-run stand between Dhawan and Gill

After getting accustomed to the conditions, both Dhawan and Gill shifted gears and brought up their respective fifties. Skipper Dhawan, who was the aggressor in the partnership, scored 72 off 77 deliveries (13 fours). Gill, on the other hand, scored a 65-ball 50 (6s: 3, 4s: 1). While the duo added 124 runs for the opening wicket, they were dismissed in quick succession.

Gill has been on a roll in ODIs

Shubman Gill has emerged as a prolific performer in ODIs. In 2022, he has smashed 580 runs in 10 ODIs at 72.5. He has been striking at 103.94 in this period. The tally includes four fifties and a ton.

12,000 List A runs for Dhawan

During his knock, Dhawan added an illustrious feather to his hat as he completed 12,000 List A runs. The southpaw now owns 12,025 runs in 296 matches. The tally includes 30 tons and 67 fifties. His overall average is 44-plus in the 50-over format.

Three-fer for Lockie Ferguson

Speedster Lockie Ferguson finished as the pick of the NZ bowlers, recording 3/59 in 10 overs. Though he leaked runs toward the end, he dented India's innings by taking key wickets of Gill, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav. Ferguson also delivered a maiden.

Fifty for Shreyas Iyer

Batting at three, Shreyas Iyer also brought up a fine half-century. Notably, India had lost four wickets inside 36 runs in the middle phase. However, Iyer batted with precision and brought the innings back on track. He ended up scoring a 76-ball 80, a knock studded with four boundaries and as many sixes. Iyer added 94 runs for the fifth wicket alongside Sanju Samson.

Crucial partnership between Iyer and Samson

As mentioned above, India were in a spot of bother after losing some quick wickets in the middle overs. Iyer and Samson then rebuilt the innings, adding 94 runs off just 77 deliveries. Samson perished after scoring a 38-ball 36 (four boundaries).

A cameo from Washington Sundar takes India over 300-run mark

Meanwhile, Washington Sundar played a crucial role in taking India over the 300-run mark. Batting at number seven, the southpaw played some delightful shots in the slog overs and scored an unbeaten 16-ball 37. His knock was studded with three fours and as many sixes.

Can New Zealand replicate their heroics?

Only once a target in excess of 300 has been successfully chased down in ODIs at this venue. NZ chased down 337 against Australia in 2007 to record a five-wicket win. Overall, teams batting second have won 44 of the 79 previous ODIs in Auckland.