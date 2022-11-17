Sports

Australia tour of India, 2023: Delhi could host a Test

Nov 17, 2022

Delhi last hosted a Test in 2017 (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi is likely to host a Test match during Australia's tour to India for the Border-Gavaskar series in February-March next year. This venue will play host to a Test after over five years. According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the other Tests could be scheduled in Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, and one of Chennai, Nagpur, and Hyderabad. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium last hosted a Test in December 2017.

It was the third Test between India and Sri Lanka, which ended in a draw.

Virat Kohli slammed a record-breaking 243, his sixth double-century in Test cricket.

Notably, India have a 3-1 win-loss record against Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Three matches were drawn.

Statement Here's what a BCCI official told PTI

"Delhi is likely to host the second of the four Test matches as of now," an unnamed BCCI official told PTI. "The dates will be out as and when the Tours and Fixtures committee hold its meeting. Dharamsala, which hosted its first and only Test almost six years back, against Australia in March, 2017, will probably host the third Test."

Venues What about other venues?

While Chennai, Nagpur, and Hyderabad are in line to host the first Test, Ahmedabad could host the fourth and final one. At least one of them will be a Day/Night affair. India has hosted three pink-ball Tests so far - against Bangladesh in Kolkata (2019), against England in Ahmedabad (2021), and against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru (2022).

WTC Last set of matches before WTC final

Both India and Australia will have their last set of Tests in the Border-Gavaskar series before the ICC World Test Championship final. The Oval in London will host the summit clash in June next year. Australia currently top the WTC points table with 70 percentage points. South Africa (60), Sri Lanka (53.33), and India (52.08) follow the Aussies.

History India retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21

India staged a famous series victory Down Under to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2020/21. They were bowled out for their lowest-ever Test total (36/9) in the series opener (Adelaide). A second-string Indian side under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane managed to bounce back and win the four-match series 2-1. Rishabh Pant was the star for India in the final Test at the Gabba.

H2H A look at the head-to-head record

Australia and India have clashed in 102 Tests so far, with the former winning 43. While India have won 30 Tests, 28 of them resulted in a draw. Interestingly, the two teams were also involved in one of the two tied Test matches (Chennai, 1986). In 2018/19, India became the first-ever Asian side to win a Test series in Australia.