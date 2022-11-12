Sports

Pakistan Super League 2023 Retention: All you need to know

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 12, 2022, 01:53 pm 3 min read

Karachi Kings won just one game in PSL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In one of the biggest trades in Pakistan Super League (PSL) history, Karachi Kings have traded their skipper Babar Azam to Peshawar Zalmi. The Kings bagged services of Haider Ali (Platinum category) and Shoaib Malik (Diamond category) in return ahead of PSL 2023. Pakistan's all-format captain, Babar is the most successful batter in PSL history. Here are further details.

The retention and trade lists of all six PSL teams were announced on Friday (November 11).

Each side was allotted to assemble a maximum of eight players during the trade and retention window.

The squad size can expand to 18 players in the Player Draft event (three each in Platinum, Diamond and Gold categories, five Silver, two Emerging and up to two Supplementary categories).

Peshawar Zalmi Babar Azam to serve Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 8

With 2,413 runs in 68 matches, Azam is the highest run-scorer in PSL history (23 fifties). Notably, he was named Karachi Kings' captain ahead of PSL 2022. The team could win only one of their nine league matches under him. He was Peshawar Zalmi's only pick in the Platinum category. While Wahab Riaz and Sherfane Rutherford are in Diamond, Mohammad Haris is in Gold.

Karachi Kings Who all are retained by Karachi Kings?

Meanwhile, the Karachi-based side has retained only Haider Ali in the Platinum category. Besides Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have been put in the Diamond category. While Sharjeel Khan, Mir Hamza and Aamir Yamin have been slotted in the Silver category, Qasim Akram is in the Emerging. Notably, Wasim was Karachi's captain before Babar took over the reins.

Retentions Retention list of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans

On expected lines, defending champions Lahore Qalandars retained their skipper Shaheen Afridi and Rashid Khan in the Platinum category. Veteran all-rounder David Wiese has been slotted in the Diamond category. 2021 edition champions Multan Sultans unsurprisingly selected their skipper Mohammad Rizwan in the Diamond category. Khushdil Shah (Diamond), Rilee Rossouw (Diamond), Tim David (Gold) and Shahnawaz Dahani (Gold) are their other key retentions.

Retentions Retention list of Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators

Two-time champions Islamabad United picked their captain Shadab Khan in the Platinum category. Mohammad Wasim Jr. Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali are all in Gold category. While Mohammad Nawaz was Quetta Gladiators' pick in the Platinum category, Jason Roy and Iftikhar Ahmed were retained in the Diamond. Their skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and pacer Mohammad Hasnain find places in the Gold category.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan (Platinum)/ Asif Ali (Brand Ambassador) and Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Diamond). Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf and Hasan Ali (Gold). Colin Munro and Paul Stirling (Silver). Karachi Kings: Haider Ali (Platinum). Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik (Diamond). Aamir Yamin, Mir Hamza and Sharjeel Khan (Silver). Qasim Akram (Emerging).

Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi (Platinum). David Wiese (Diamond). Abdullah Shafique (Gold). Harry Brook and Kamran Ghulam (Silver). Zaman Khan (Emerging). Eighth retention to be announced in due course. Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (Platinum). Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw and Shan Masood (Diamond). Shahnawaz Dahani (Brand Ambassador) and Tim David (Gold). Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah (Emerging).

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (Platinum). Sherfane Rutherford and Wahab Riaz (Diamond). Mohammad Haris (Gold). Aamir Jamal (Brand Ambassador), Salman Irshad and Tom-Kohler Cadmore (Silver). Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz (Platinum). Iftikhar Ahmed and Jason Roy (Diamond). Mohammad Hasnain and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Gold). Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal (Mentor) and Will Smeed (Silver).