Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC chairman: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 12, 2022, 01:02 pm 2 min read

Barclay was elected unopposed (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Greg Barclay has been re-elected as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a second term. He was elected unopposed as his opposition Tavengwa Mukuhlani, the chairman of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), withdrew from the Election. A former head of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), Barclay will now hold the crucial position for two more years. Here are further details.

Context Why does this story matter?

In the 17-member board, Barclay was backed by more than a dozen of directors.

He even had the support of arguably the most powerful board - Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Secretary Jay Shah represented BCCI.

As per Cricbuzz, the general perception in the ICC is that Mukuhlani's participation was more of a formality than serious.

Statement What did Mukuhlani say?

Mukuhlani congratulated Barclay following the latter's appointment and also talked about his withdrawal from the election. "I would like to congratulate Greg on his re-appointment as ICC Chair, as the continuity his leadership will provide is in the best interests of the sport. I therefore decided to withdraw my candidacy" he was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Information Who is Greg Barclay?

Greg Barclay is an Auckland-based commercial lawyer, who was initially appointed as the ICC chairman in November 2020. As mentioned above, he has previously served New Zealand Cricket (NZC) as the chairman. Moreover, he was also the director of the 2015 ICC ODI World Cup, which was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand. He is determined to help cricket grow across the globe.

Statement What did Barclay say?

"Over the last two years we have made significant strides forward with the launch of our global growth strategy," he said. "It is an exciting time to be involved in cricket and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our members to strengthen the game in our core markets as well as grow it beyond that, ensuring the world can enjoy cricket."