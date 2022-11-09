Sports

Virat Kohli vs Babar Azam since Asia Cup 2022

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 09, 2022, 12:44 pm 3 min read

Kohli and Azam are two of the most prolific batters going around (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Two of the finest batters of the modern era, Virat Kohli and Babar Azam have experienced entirely contrasting campaigns in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. While Kohli has been piling up runs for fun, Babar has struggled to get going. Interestingly, the scenario was the exact opposite a few months ago. Fortunes have changed for both players since this year's Asia Cup.

Campaign Kohli and Babar's performances in 2022 Asia Cup

With 276 runs in five games, Kohli finished the continental tournament as the second-highest run-getter. While the 34-year-old slammed a couple of fifties, he also mustered his much-awaited 71st international ton. On the other hand, Babar scored just 68 runs in six games with his highest score being 30. Notably, he could not hit a single six throughout the tournament. Kohli smashed 11 maximums.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kohli, who endured a rough patch in the initial half of the year, has been on a roll since Asia Cup 2022.

Meanwhile, Babar was enjoying a purple patch prior to the continental T20 tournament.

He struggled during the Asia Cup but then regained some form in the seven-match series versus England and the Tri-series involving New Zealand and Bangladesh.

However, he has again gone into a shell.

Numbers Performance prior to the T20 WC

Babar played 12 T20Is between the Asia Cup and the T20 WC. Kohli played just five games in this period. The Pakistan skipper managed 477 runs with his average and strike rate being 53 and 134.74, respectively (50s: 3, 100s: 1). Kohli scored 128 runs with the help of a solitary fifty (SR: 130.61).

Information India and Pakistan in Asia Cup

Interestingly, India could not qualify for the Asia Cup final despite Kohli's prolific performances. On the other hand, the Men in Green made a place in the summit clash despite Babar's failures. Pakistan lost the final against a spirited Sri Lankan side.

IND vs PAK How they fared in the Indo-Pak game

India and Pakistan squared off in their respective openers of the tournament at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. While Babar bagged a golden duck in that contest, Kohli scored an unbeaten 53-ball 82. The latter even termed his knock as his best in T20I cricket. India won the match by four wickets, crossing the line on the very last ball.

Campaign T20 World Cup campaign

Babar has managed just 39 runs in five games so far in the ongoing World Cup, having reached double digits just once. He struck at 61.90. On the other hand, Kohli finished the group stage as the highest run-scorer with 246 runs. He slammed three unbeaten fifties with a strike rate of 138.98.

Information Possible meeting in the final

Despite Kohli and Babar's contrasting campaigns, both India and Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals. Hence, there is a possibility of the arch-rivals crossing swords in the summit clash. While Pakistan will meet New Zealand in the semis, India will be up against England.