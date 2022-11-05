Sports

T20 WC, Mark Wood claims 3/26 against SL: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Nov 05, 2022, 03:48 pm 2 min read

Mark Wood has raced to 44 T20I scalps (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

English seamer Mark Wood grabbed his career-best figures against Sri Lanka (3/26) in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup on Saturday. Wood, who conceded 21 runs in his first two overs, wound up with two wickets besides a run-out in the final over of the inning. The right-armer restricted SL to 141/8, and a win will propel England to the semi-finals. We decode his stats.

T20I A look at Wood's T20I numbers

Wood debuted against New Zealand in Manchester in 2015. He has since played 27 T20Is and pocketed 44 scalps while averaging an impressionable 18.34. At home, he has plucked 11 wickets at 18.81. Meanwhile, Wood has raked in 24 and nine wickets at away and neutral venues, averaging 17.12 and 21.00, respectively. His best figures in T20Is read 3/19 (vs West Indies, 2019).

Innings How did SL's inning pan out?

Opting to bat, SL hoarded 141/8, riding on a ferocious display from opener Pathum Nissanka (67). SL, who cruised to 54/1 in the powerplay, lost the plot in the middle and death overs. For England, Wood dazzled in death while Adil Rashid (1/16) wound up with the best economy. England, who are in Group 1, need 142 runs to enter the semis alongside New Zealand.

Performance Wood has been phenomenal since his return

Wood marked his international return in the Pakistan T20Is after being sidelined for a long period due to an elbow injury. He has since mustered 18 wickets in eight T20Is. He averages a stunning 10.33 while boasting an economy of 7.15. Notably, Wood has struck at a rate of 8.60, making him a highly effective wicket-taking option over the last two months.

Information Wood registers his career-best figures vs SL

Wood has now steered to six wickets against the Lankans in T20I cricket. He averages a meek 12.83 across three appearances.