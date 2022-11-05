Sports

T20 WC, Pathum Nissanka completes 1,000 T20I runs: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 05, 2022, 03:15 pm 2 min read

Pathum Nissanka smashed his ninth T20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Pathum Nissanka completed 1,000 T20I runs during Sri Lanka's last Super 12 match against England in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The young opener also mustered his ninth T20I fifty during the contest, having scored a 45-ball 67 (4s: 2, 6s: 5). Meanwhile, Nissanka became the 10th SL batter to touch the 1,000-run mark in T20Is. Here we look at his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

The contest is a dead rubber for the Lankan team as they have already been eliminated.

Sri Lanka got off to a terrific start after opting to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Nissanka and his opening partner Kusal Mendis went after the England bowlers from the outset.

Nissanka top-scored for his side as the Lankan Lions posted 141/8 in their 20 overs.

Career Nissanka's performance in T20Is

Notably, Nissanka became the second-fastest Sri Lankan batter to complete 1,000 T20I runs, having achieved the feat in 35 innings. Kusal Perera took one innings less to achieve the milestone. Nissanka now has 1,015 runs at an average and strike rate of 29.85 and 114.17, respectively. His highest score in the format (75) was recorded against Team India earlier this year.

Information Nissanka has been in red-hot form

Notably, Nissanka is Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in T20Is this year, having scored 713 runs with the help of six half-centuries. No other SL batter has scored more T20I runs in a calendar year. He scored 214 in the ongoing competition (50s: 2).