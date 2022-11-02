Sports

IPL: Shikhar Dhawan to replace Mayank Agarwal as PBKS skipper

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 02, 2022, 09:04 pm 3 min read

Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan is set to replace Mayank Agarwal as the captain of Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kings head coach Trevor Bayliss backed Dhawan's appointment as captain. Dhawan was picked by the Kings at the 2022 IPL mega auction for Rs. 8.25 crore. Meanwhile, Agarwal was appointed their skipper ahead of IPL 2022.

Context Why does this story matter?

Dhawan, who has been among runs in the last few IPL seasons, earned a mega deal of Rs. 8.25 crore with PBKS.

Dhawan was released by Delhi Capitals (DC) after the 2021 season.

He has represented Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in the past.

The left-handed batter, who first played in the inaugural IPL season, would want to turn the fortunes of trophy-less PBKS.

Numbers IPL numbers of Dhawan

Dhawan has scored 450 or more runs in each of the last seven seasons (2022, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016). His scores in the seasons read as 460, 587, 618, 521, 497, 479, and 501, respectively. Dhawan topped the scoring chart for PBKS in IPL 2022. In October 2020, he became the first-ever player to smash tons in two consecutive IPL games.

Information Second-most runs in the IPL

To date, Dhawan has played 206 matches in the cash-rich league. He has racked up 6,244 runs at an average of 35.07 so far. Dhawan is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL. He carries a strike rate of 126.34. The tally includes 49 fifty-plus scores.

Records Notable records of Dhawan in the IPL

Dhawan is the only player to have struck over 600 fours in IPL history. He has smashed 684 boundaries and 132 maximums as of now. Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli follows Dhawan on the tally with 557 fours. Dhawan has the most half-centuries by an Indian in the IPL (46). He is only behind David Warner on the overall tally (53).

Agarwal What led to Agarwal's replacement?

Agarwal joined PBKS in 2018. He had several match-winning partnerships with his former opening partner and captain, KL Rahul. The former replaced Rahul as PBKS skipper after the latter moved to Lucknow Super Giants. While PBKS failed to reach the playoffs, Agarwal scored just 196 runs from 13 matches at 16.33. It remains to be seen if PBKS retains Agarwal.

PBKS PBKS seek their maiden IPL title

PBKS seek their maiden IPL title. They reached the semi-finals in the inaugural IPL edition and wound up as the runners-up in 2014. And, they have received the wooden spoon thrice (2010, 2015-16), besides missing out in 2018 (7th). Skipper Dhawan would have to make a complete turnaround in the franchise's fortunes, right from their opening match.