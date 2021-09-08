Shikhar Dhawan, wife Ayesha Mukherjee part ways after eight years

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 11:09 am

Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherjee part ways

In a major development, Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukherjee have decided to part ways after eight years of marriage. The couple had tied the knot in October 2012. Ayesha confirmed the same through a post on Instagram. Dhawan, who is yet to comment on it, recently led a second-string Indian side on the Sri Lanka tour.

Statement

Here is what Ayesha wrote

"I THOUGHT DIVORCE WAS A DIRTY WORD UNTIL I BECAME A 2 TIME DIVORCEE," Ayesha wrote. "Funny how words can have such powerful meanings and associations. I experienced this first hand as a divorcee. The first time I went through a divorce I was soooooooo fu@kn scared. I felt like I had failed and I was doing something so wrong at that time."

Instagram Post

A look at her Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by apwithaesha on September 8, 2021 at 9:49 am IST

Information

Dhawan and Ayesha tied the knot in 2012

Dhawan and Ayesha, a Melbourne-based boxer, got married in 2012. The couple also has a son named Zoravar. Ayesha was married to an Australian businessman in the past. She had two daughters with him, named Aliyah and Rhea.

Dhawan

Dhawan led India in Sri Lanka

Dhawan was last seen on the Sri Lanka tour where he led Team India. The second-string Indian side won the three-match ODI series 2-1. They later lost the T20I series 1-2. Dhawan himself looked in great touch as he finished as India's highest run-scorer in the ODI series. He racked up 128 runs at an average of 64.00 (SR: 88.89).

T20 WC

Dhawan eyes a spot for T20 World Cup

After a successful Sri Lanka series, Dhawan will be eyeing a spot in the Indian squad for the impending T20 World Cup. Dhawan has been the mainstay opener for India alongside Rohit Sharma in white-ball cricket. However, the emergence of KL Rahul could be worrisome for him. Both Dhawan and Rahul have performed well in the recent Indian Premier League editions.