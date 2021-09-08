Unique records scripted by Team India at The Oval

Written by Parth Dhall Twitter Last updated on Sep 08, 2021, 04:00 am

The Indian cricket team, on Monday, produced a riveting win against England at The Oval. This was India's first win at this historic venue in over 50 years. A comprehensive performance by the bowlers made India victorious on the final day. India now lead the five-match series 2-1, having won the second and fourth Test. Here are the unique records scripted by them.

History

India's second-ever Test victory at The Oval

India registered their second-ever Test win at The Oval in 14 attempts. Prior to this, they won at this venue in 1971. The Ajit Wadekar-led had side chased down 173 with four wickets to spare to claim a milestone win. Before the recent win, India had lost each of their last three Tests here. That included two innings defeats (2014 and 2011).

Feat

India attain a unique feat

This was just the second instance when India won an away Test after scoring less than 200 runs in their first innings. India were bundled out for 191 in the first innings at The Oval. They side won the first such game in 2018 (India defeated South Africa in Johannesburg). India had mustered just 187 in the first innings back then.

Do you know?

India bounce back after an innings defeat

This is only the third time in an away series that India have won the succeeding Test match after suffering an innings defeat. The Indians had previously accomplished the feat in 2008 (Sri Lanka) and 2010 (South Africa).

Lead

India win after overcoming the first-innings deficit

At The Oval, England gained a first-innings lead of 99 runs after racking up 290. However, India reduced the deficit in the second innings and gave England a 368-run target. This is only the third time India won an away Test by overcoming the first-innings deficit. India registered similar wins in 1981 (conceded 182-run lead against Australia) and 1976 (conceded 131-run lead against WI).

Win

India have won their second Test in the series

This is only the second time that India have won more than one Test in a series in England. India last attained the distinction in 1986 when they won the three-match series 2-0. The Indian side, under Kapil Dev, had claimed victories at Lord's and Headingley back then. India can now enter the record books by winning the Manchester Test.

Information

Captain Kohli adds another feather to his cap

Virat Kohli now has the most Test wins by an Indian captain in England (3). He broke the record of Kapil, who led India to two victories in the nation. Besides, India have also won two Tests in Australia and one in SA, under Kohli.

MOM

A look at India's match-winners (SENA)

India have had plenty of match-winners in the recent past. Player of the Match in India's last 10 Test wins in SENA countries: Rohit Sharma (Oval, 2021), KL Rahul (Lord's, 2021), Rishabh Pant (Gabba, 2021), Ajinkya Rahane (MCG, 2020), Jasprit Bumrah (MCG, 2018), Cheteshwar Pujara (Adelaide, 2018), Kohli (Nottingham, 2018), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Johannesburg, 2018), Ishant Sharma (Lord's, 2014), VVS Laxman (Durban, 2010).