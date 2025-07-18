'Hunter 2' trailer: Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff promise intense season
What's the story
The much-anticipated second season of the action-packed series Hunter has finally unveiled its trailer. Titled Hunter 2: Tootega Nahi Todega, the new season promises to delve deeper into the life of Vikram (Suniel Shetty). The trailer was launched at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday, where Shetty and Jackie Shroff tore through a life-sized poster of the show to kick off the proceedings.
Trailer highlights
Vikram vs the Salesman in 'Hunter 2'
The trailer for Hunter 2 teases an intense confrontation between Shetty's Vikram and Shroff's enigmatic character, the Salesman. The narrative is packed with high-octane action sequences, dark secrets, and high personal stakes. The show also stars Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas in pivotal roles.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer here
Tootega nahin Todega 🔥...#Hunters2 @SunielVShetty Sir @apnabhidu Sir @YoodleeFilms #SunielShetty Sir ❣️ #BAAGIBALLIA #SKP #KK pic.twitter.com/mqb2EwkBFX— 🇰🇰(B.Ed.वाले) नाम तो नहीं सुना होगा (@KRISHNA96338033) July 18, 2025
Actor insights
It's about what's at stake emotionally, says Shetty
Speaking about the new season, Shetty said in a statement, "Season 2 of Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram's past, his pain, and what drives him." "What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It's not just about guns and chases—it's about what's at stake emotionally." Shroff, who plays the antagonist in the series, described his character as "calm yet deadly," adding that playing him was like holding fire in your hands.
Release details
Watch 'Hunter 2' for free on MX Player
Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, and produced by Yoodlee Films (the film division of Saregama India), Hunter 2 will be available to stream for free on Amazon MX Player from July 24. The show can be watched through the MX Player app, Amazon shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Airtel Xstream.