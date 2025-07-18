'Hunter 2' trailer: Suniel Shetty-Jackie Shroff promise intense season

The trailer for Hunter 2 teases an intense confrontation between Shetty's Vikram and Shroff's enigmatic character, the Salesman. The narrative is packed with high-octane action sequences, dark secrets, and high personal stakes. The show also stars Anusha Dandekar, Barkha Bisht, Anang Desai, Pramod Pathak, and Mazel Vyas in pivotal roles.

Actor insights

It's about what's at stake emotionally, says Shetty

Speaking about the new season, Shetty said in a statement, "Season 2 of Hunter - Tootega Nahi Todega digs deeper into Vikram's past, his pain, and what drives him." "What I love most is how personal the action feels this time. It's not just about guns and chases—it's about what's at stake emotionally." Shroff, who plays the antagonist in the series, described his character as "calm yet deadly," adding that playing him was like holding fire in your hands.