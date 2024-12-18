Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Baby John' is set to release on a grand scale across 3,000 screens in India, mirroring the release strategy of the blockbuster 'Drishyam 2'.

Despite competition from films like 'Pushpa 2', 'Vanvas', and 'Mufasa', the team behind 'Baby John' is confident in the film's content, promising high and mass moments that will thrill fans.

What's the story The much-anticipated film Baby John, starring Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Wamiqa Gabbi, Keerthy Suresh, and Sanya Malhotra is all set to hit theaters soon. The excitement has only been heightened by the news of a cameo appearance by Salman Khan. In a recent Pinkvilla Masterclass on Tuesday (December 16), producer Murad Khetani confirmed that the film will be released across 3,000 screens in India.

Baby John's release strategy, with its massive screen count, is similar to that of the blockbuster Drishyam 2. The latter had grossed over ₹230 crore at the box office in 2022. However, a major hurdle for Baby John will be getting enough daily shows, particularly with films like Pushpa 2 still going strong and new releases like Vanvas and Mufasa competing for screens.

'Baby John' team expressed confidence in film's content

Despite the challenges, the makers of Baby John are hopeful about the film's content. Speaking at the Pinkvilla Masterclass, both Dhawan and producer Atlee said they were happy with the final product. Atlee emphasized that "the movie has a lot of high and mass moments that will give goosebumps to fans." The film will be released on December 25, with advance bookings opening soon.