#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer' is finally slowing down

Written by Aikantik Bag September 05, 2023 | 12:48 pm 1 min read

Megastar Rajinikanth is an icon of Indian cinema. The actor has been mesmerizing his fans for decades now and his recently released film Jailer has become a humongous success at the box office. The movie has raked in huge amounts in the overseas markets, too. The movie is finally slowing down at the box office and makers are releasing the actioner on OTT soon.

Aiming for the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 1.2 crore (early estimates) on Monday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 338.3 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and raked in around Rs. 600 crore globally. The cast includes Yogi Babu, Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

