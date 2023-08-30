#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jailer's money-minting spree is not stopping anytime soon

August 30, 2023

Megastar Rajinikanth is an evergreen actor in Tamil cinema. His charisma is ever-increasing and he proved the same with Jailer. The movie has been shattering records left and right and is here to stay at the box office. In its third week, it showed a slight rise. The action thriller is currently aiming for the Rs. 600 crore mark at the global box office.

Aiming for the Rs. 350 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial earned Rs. 3.25 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 322.65 crore in India. The movie received mixed reviews from critics but has been loved by viewers. The cast includes Jackie Shroff, Tamannaah Bhatia, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal, among others. The project is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran.

