Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan: Here's how Bollywood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi

Priyanka Chopra, Kartik Aaryan: Here's how Bollywood celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 31, 2022, 04:41 pm 2 min read

Take a look at how Bollywood is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi is among the most widely celebrated Indian festivals and Bollywood leaves no stone unturned when it comes to showing its faith toward Bappa. While celebrities like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to wish their fans and followers, Kartik Aaryan was seen making a beeline to the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. Here's how other actors celebrated the auspicious day.

Aaryan, Raj Anadkat Aaryan's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja with family

Aaryan posted pictures of him seeking the blessings of the 14-feet-tall Lalbaugcha Raja idol and was accompanied by his parents and sister. He looked dapper in a white kurta. Besides Aaryan, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Raj Anadkat also visited the revered Lalbaugcha Raja idol. Sharing photos, he wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Everyone. Prayed For Everyone's Health, Happiness & Prosperity. Ganpati Bappa Morya."

Instagram Post Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by kartikaaryan on August 31, 2022 at 3:33 pm IST

Alia Bhatt Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's first Chaturthi as a married couple

Alia Bhatt shared a colorful photo of Ganesha and penned her heartfelt wishes for her fans on her Instagram Story. The RRR actor wrote, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. Wishing you and your family happiness, prosperity, and peace." This will mark Bhatt's first Ganesh Chaturthi as a married woman. She entered into wedlock with Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in April this year.

TV celebs Television celebrities shared photos and sent wishes

Anupama actor Rupali Ganguly also extended her wishes to her fans and wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, may Lord Ganesha bestow you with happiness, health, wisdom, and prosperity!" Uttaran fame Tina Datta shared a video on social media, where she is seen making a Ganpati idol with leaves and biscuits. Nia Sharma shared a video shaking a leg to Ganpati tunes.

South celebrities Mohanlal, Mammootty, R Madhavan welcomed Lord Ganesha

Mollywood superstar Mohanlal shared a photo holding a Ganesha idol and wrote on Instagram, "Ganpati Bappa Morya. Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes." R Madhavan wrote, "Wishing You & Family a very Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Ganpati Bappa bring abundant Joy & Prosperity to you all your dear ones on this auspicious day. Ganpati Bappa Maurya." Other South celebrities including Dulquer Salmaan have extended their wishes, too.

Instagram Post Mohanlal's Instagram post

Instagram post A post shared by mohanlal on August 31, 2022 at 3:33 pm IST