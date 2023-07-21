Suriya's 'Kanguva' first glimpse release date out

Written by Aikantik Bag July 21, 2023 | 04:25 pm 1 min read

'Kanguva' first glimpse out on Sunday

Suriya is a bonafide star of Tamil cinema. His upcoming film Kanguva has been in the buzz for a long time. Ever since its title announcement, fans have been waiting for a glimpse. Now, the makers announced that the pan-India film's first glimpse will be revealed on Sunday. It will be a period action drama and reportedly, Suriya will be seen in five roles.

Cast and other details

The makers shared the poster and tweeted, "A warrior like no other! A King like none other! The King arrives #GlimpseOfKanguva on 23rd of July!" The movie will be helmed by Siva and is penned by Adi Narayana. The cast includes Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, and Kovai Sarala, among others. The film will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

