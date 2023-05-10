Entertainment

Dhanush's 'Captain Miller' new poster released; teaser date revealed

Written by Aikantik Bag May 10, 2023, 04:07 pm 1 min read

'Captain Miller' new poster released

Dhanush is a bonafide star of Tamil cinema and has received love from all over India. The actor has done some stellar work and is now gearing up for his upcoming film, Captain Miller. The makers released a poster revealing the landmark dates. The first look of the film will drop in June, whereas the teaser is slated to be released in July.

More about the upcoming film

The action thriller will be a period drama and it is being helmed by Arun Matheswaran. This new update has awed the fans and they are waiting for the release. The cast includes Sundeep Kishan and Nivedithaa Sathish, among others. It is bankrolled by Satya Jyothi Films. The film will be released in three languages—Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

