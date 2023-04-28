Entertainment

Everything about 'The Hunger Games 5'; trailer is out

Written by Aikantik Bag Apr 28, 2023

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes trailer was released recently and the Hunger Games fans are excited to see the prequel of the 2012 film. Also, this marks the fifth film of the franchise. The trailer looks promising as we enter the sci-fi world. It will be interesting to see how well they have adapted the 2020 book of same name.

Release date, story, cast, and crew of the film

The Francis Lawrence directorial is slated to release on November 17, 2023, on the occasion of Thanksgiving. The screenplay is penned by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt. The story takes place 64 years before the first film featuring a young Coriolanus Snow and how he becomes the tyrannical leader of Panem. The cast includes Tom Blyth, Rachel Zegler, and Peter Dinklage, among others.

