Entertainment

Happy birthday, Emma Watson: Notable roles other than Hermione Granger

Happy birthday, Emma Watson: Notable roles other than Hermione Granger

Written by Isha Sharma Apr 15, 2023, 05:15 am 2 min read

Emma Watson has turned 33. Happy birthday!

The brightest witch of our age has turned 33! Emma Watson lives in the hearts of an entire generation, thanks to her carer-defining role as everyone's favorite Hermione Granger in eight Harry Potter movies. Over the years, Watson has blossomed beautifully and come out of the typecast through her roles in several notable movies that transcend genres. Let's take a look.

'The Perks of Being a Wallflower' (2012)

Adapted from the bestselling book of the same name, The Perks of Being a Wallflower starred Watson, Logan Lerman, Ezra Miller, Mae Whitman, Kate Walsh, Nina Dobrev, and Paul Rudd, among others. Directed by Stephen Chbosky, who also authored the book, it was a critical and commercial success and won the Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature in 2013, too.

'Beauty and the Beast' (2017)

Watson really fit into the role of Belle in this 2017 live-action romantic musical fantasy film! In this adaptation of the well-known fairy tale Beauty and the Beast, she starred alongside Dan Stevens and Luke Evans, and her signature yellow dress became the identity marker of the movie. Reportedly, Watson was the first and only choice of Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan F Horn.

'Little Women' (2019)

Greta Gerwig's Little Women, a 2019 release, was another film that allowed Watson to demonstrate her acting chops, and she didn't disappoint. She starred as Meg March, one of the four March sisters who are the protagonists of the drama. It was based on the namesake novel written by Louisa May Alcott in 1868. You can watch the fiery feminist tale on Netflix.

'The Bling Ring'

One of the most underrated roles of Watson's career came in the form of Nicki Moore in Sofia Coppola's 2013 crime drama film The Bling Ring. Inspired by a 2010 Vanity Fair article, The Suspects Wore Louboutins, penned by Nancy Jo Sales, the movie revolves around the titular real-life gang of teens and youngsters who burgled the homes of numerous celebrities in 2008-09.