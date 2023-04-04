Entertainment

San Francisco's famous drag icon Heklina dies at 54

Written by Tanvi Gupta Apr 04, 2023, 11:38 am 2 min read

San Francisco's famous drag queen icon Heklina was found dead in London

Heklina, a world-renowned San Francisco drag legend and entrepreneur, was reportedly found dead in London, friends and business partners of the artist confirmed. Heklina was 54. The news of the demise was first announced on Monday on social media by a longtime friend and collaborator Peaches Christ. They both were set to perform the show Mommie Queerest at the Soho Theatre. Rest in power!

'I'm living a real-life nightmare…'

The cause of her death has not been revealed as of now. Christ, whose birth name is Joshua Grannell, is Heklina's friend. She took to Twitter to announce the unfortunate news and wrote, "I'm living a real-life nightmare. I am shocked to bring this news to you. I am utterly heartbroken (sic)." Soho Theatre also posted the news on social media expressing their shock.

Heklina rose to prominence in the late '90s era

Born as Stefan Grygelko in Iceland, the drag artist rose to prominence when she began her stint in San Francisco as Heklina. This name was inspired by the Icelandic volcano called Hekla. In 1996, Heklina started a drag club named Trannyshack in San Francisco, while she was also a weekly fixture at clubs like The Stud bar, where she worked for around 12 years.

Heklina- one of the prominent pioneers of the drag scene

The Trannyshack became one of the most happening places in San Francisco, mostly because Heklina invited not just drag queens, but also female performers, known as the faux queens and drag kings too. In 2015, Heklina renamed the event T-Shack and expanded it to other major cities. Apart from Trannyshack, she appeared in TV shows including The Sarah Silverman Program and The Cho Show.

Heklina worked for LGBTQ+ rights and other causes

A staunch defender of drag, Heklina was fiercely outspoken and always supported her community. She has been extensively involved in activism and fundraising for various causes including LGBTQ+ rights, HIV/AIDS research and prevention, and several political campaigns. Heklina has left a significant impact on the drag scene in San Francisco and beyond with her performances, which will continue to inspire audiences worldwide.