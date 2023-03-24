Entertainment

Box office: 'John Wick 4' to earn havoc on opening-weekend

Box office: 'John Wick 4' to earn havoc on opening-weekend

Written by Aikantik Bag Mar 24, 2023, 03:56 pm 1 min read

'John Wick 4' box office prediction

The OG Keanu Reeves is back! Ever since the announcement, John Wick: Chapter 4 has been in the buzz and the film has hit the theaters today. There is a lot of hush regarding the Chad Stahelski directorial looking forward to raking in a huge amount in the first weekend. The neo-noir action thriller comes after the underwhelming Shazam! 2.

Box office predictions are quite positive

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film is looking forward to earning $65M to $70M at the US box office on the opening weekend. This marks the return of Reeves's acclaimed character Baba Yaga. The runtime is around three hours, which is a hindrance as it will result in a lesser number of shows. The cast also features Donnie Yen and Bill Skarsgard.

Twitter Post