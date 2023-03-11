Entertainment

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at Academy Awards' major, most important rules

#NewsBytesExplainer: Looking at Academy Awards' major, most important rules

Written by Isha Sharma Mar 11, 2023, 11:28 pm 2 min read

Take a quick look at the Academy's important rules ahead of the Oscars on Sunday

Everything Everywhere All At Once actor Michelle Yeoh recently found herself in trouble when she shared a post that mentioned fellow Best Actress Academy Award nominee Cate Blanchett. Yeoh quickly deleted the post, but she had already violated an Academy rule that says "any tactic that singles out 'the competition' by name or title" is forbidden. Here are some other important Oscar rules.

Academy seeks to ensure transparency in all departments

The "Regulations Concerning the Promotion of Films Eligible For the 95th Academy Awards" document on the Academy's website says, "It is the Academy's goal to ensure that the Awards competition is conducted in a fair and ethical manner." "The Academy requires that voting members of the Academy make their choices based solely on the artistic and technical merits of the eligible films and achievements."

Rule No. 5 regarding screenplays

The Academy has clear rules for original and adapted Screenplays. Rule No. 5 says, "Before nominations are announced, screenplays may be sent to members of the Writers Branch only," adding, "After nominations are announced, screenplays nominated in either of the two Writing categories may be sent to all members." Screenplays should only have covers displaying the title-writer information (no graphics) and no review excerpts.

Can Academy members attend any promotional events?

The simple answer is no. "After nominations are announced, and until the final polls close, film companies are not permitted to invite members to attend...parties, dinners, lunches, or other non-screening events that promote nominated films," says Rule No. 7. As an exception, members can be invited to pre-receptions or after-parties held by film companies and locale of guild awards or other industry events.

Reference to other nominees: What does rule say?

"Ads, mailings, websites, social media (including Facebook and Twitter), or any other forms of public communication by anyone directly associated with an eligible film attempting to cast a negative or derogatory light on a competing film or achievement will not be tolerated," says Part A, Rule No. 11. The aforementioned rule, which has been violated by Yeoh, is Part B of Rule No. 11.