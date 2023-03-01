Entertainment

Everything about 'Assume Nothing,' limited series produced by Priyanka Chopra

Know everything about 'Assume Nothing'

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is all set to serve as the executive producer of Assume Nothing based on Tanya Selvaratnam's memoir of the same name. If reports are to be believed, Amazon Studios is developing the book into a limited series and are in talks with Chopra to star in it. Chopra's Purple Pebble Pictures are also working on it.

Plot of the memoir

The memoir revolves around Selvatraman's abusive relationship with former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman. It sheds a light on violence against women. It is being adapted by Mimi Won Techentin of Queen Sugar fame. Techentin will also serve as the showrunner. Chopra posted about the same on her Instagram Stories. The Desi Girl is straddling around the world with exciting projects.

PeeCee is busy with multiple projects

Chopra has a romantic comedy named Love Again starring opposite Sam Heughan. It is slated to be released on May 12, 2023. She recently shared some glimpses from Russo Brothers's Citadel which is slated to release on April 28, 2023. The busy actor also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in her pipeline.