'Rust' shooting: 'Firearm enhancement' charge dropped against Alec Baldwin

Written by Aikantik Bag Feb 21, 2023, 10:52 am 1 min read

No 5-year-imprisonment for 'Rust' actor Alec Baldwin

In a recent development, the district attorney and the special prosecutor of the Alec Baldwin shooting case have removed the firearm enhancement charge on the actor. However, the involuntary manslaughter charge is still on and the court proceedings are ongoing. This means that the actor will not have a five-year imprisonment for the 2021 accidental shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Statement regarding the new development

Heather Brewer, spokesperson for New Mexico First Judicial DA Mary Carmack-Altwies spoke to Deadline about this development. She stated, "In order to avoid further litigious distractions by Mr. Baldwin and his attorneys, the District Attorney and the special prosecutor have removed the firearm enhancement to the involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust film set."

Baldwin's settlement with Hutchins's husband

As the proceedings are on, Hutchins's husband reached a settlement with Baldwin in October 2022. The "wrongful death lawsuit" has been dropped against the actor. Hutchins's husband mentioned his disinterest in recriminations. He also termed her death as a "terrible accident." He joined the film as an executive producer and thanked the producers for paying tribute to his wife's final work.