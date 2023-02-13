Entertainment

Megan Fox-Machine Gun Kelly spark breakup rumors; Fox deactivates Instagram

Feb 13, 2023

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly and actor Megan Fox have reportedly called it quits

Trouble might be erupting in Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's paradise. Fox triggered breakup rumors when she deleted her partner and rapper Kelly's pictures from her Instagram, leading fans to wonder whether MGK has "cheated" on her. A few hours later, Fox deactivated her Instagram account. Kelly's account, however, is still intact, with his last post being on January 28. What's brewing?

Fox also unfollowed Kelly before deactivating her account

Breakup rumors first started doing rounds on social media on Sunday night, when fans noticed that Fox had bid adieu to Kelly's photos from her Instagram feed. Naturally, the couple began trending on Twitter, with fans wondering, "How can anyone go wrong with Megan?" She also unfollowed him and the only people visible in her "following" list were Eminem, Harry Styles, and Timothée Chalamet.

Fox hinted at MGK's 'infidelity' through cryptic post

Before her mysterious deactivation, the Transformers actor dropped breadcrumbs which her fans and Hollywood media were quick to pick up. Per Elle, she reportedly uploaded a series of photos and added a cryptic caption, "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath." These lyrics are from Beyonce's song Pray You Catch Me, a song she famously wrote about her husband Jay-Z's infidelity.

Did MGK cheat on Fox with Sophie Lloyd?

Rumors are also rife that Fox and Kelly had to call it quits due to the alleged involvement of Sophie Lloyd, a guitarist who is a part of Kelly's band. When an Instagram user replied to her post and wrote, "He probably got with Sophie," Fox replied, "Maybe I got with Sophie." Now, Lloyd's Instagram (@sophieguitar_) is flooded with fans asking, "What exactly happened?"

Here's what Fox's last Instagram post said

The couple got engaged almost a year ago

The actor and rapper reportedly first met each on the sets of the film Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020, which they both starred in. A few months later, she starred in his music video Bloody Valentine. Fox was earlier married to actor Brian Austin Green and has three sons with him. MGK and Fox finally got engaged in January 2022.