Elvis Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie Presley dies after cardiac arrest

Written by Isha Sharma Jan 13, 2023, 09:38 am 2 min read

Elvis Presley's daughter and singer Lisa Marie Presley has passed away, aged 54. RIP (Photo credit: Twitter/@WFLAJosh)

Legendary American singer Elvis Presley's only daughter and singer Lisa Marie Presley has passed away at the age of 54. Per media reports, she suffered a cardiac arrest at her Los Angeles home, and her mother confirmed to the media that she was rushed to a hospital on Thursday (January 12). However, she could not be saved. May her soul rest in peace.

Priscilla called her the 'most strong, passionate, and loving woman'

Presley's mother Priscilla confirmed the news. "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss," her statement read. Tragically, Elvis too had died of cardiac arrest.

She was recently seen at the Golden Globes

Presley was recently seen during the Golden Globe Awards held in Beverly Hills earlier this week, where Austin Butler—who headlined the biographical drama Elvis—thanked her and her mother for their support and cooperation during the making of Elvis. "Thank you, guys, thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me. Lisa Marie, Priscilla. I love you forever," Austen had said.

Fans, celebrities sent their condolences

Tributes have poured in from across the globe for Lisa. Actor Leah Remini tweeted, "I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now." Singer Bette Midler wrote along similar lines, "Dear God, #LisaMariePresley has died; I'm in shock. So beautiful and only 54 years old; I can't actually comprehend it."

Butler's fans sent their condolences, too

Rest In Peace, Lisa Marie Presley, you were not only loved by Elvis fans - but by Austin Butler fans as well. I’m sending every ounce of strength I have to all of her loved ones. This is absolutely devastating 💔 pic.twitter.com/7HWt1T82CB — AB ✨⚡️ (@austinbutlerish) January 13, 2023

Presley was constantly in the news for her personal life

Presley was known for releasing three music albums, with the first one coming out back in 2003, titled To Whom It May Concern. She was married four times, to Michael Jackson, Danny Keough, Nicolas Cage, and Michael Lockwood. She is the mother to actor Riley Keough, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood. Her son Benjamin Keough died by alleged suicide in 2020.