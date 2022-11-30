Entertainment

US country singer-songwriter Jake Flint dies hours after his wedding

Written by Aikantik Bag Nov 30, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

American country singer Jake Flint died aged 37 in Oklahoma, hours after his wedding with Brenda Flint, reported The Oklahoman. The cause of his death is unknown and the news has left fans shocked. The news of his death was confirmed by the late singer's publicist Clif Doyal. Flint was known for albums like What's your name? and Long Road Back Home.

Remembered by present and past managers

Doyal referred to Flint as a "friend, more than a client." He remembered him as a people's person with an impeccable sense of humor. He further stated, "[Flint] made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music." Flint's former manager Brenda Cline paid tribute and said that she loved him like a son.

Brenda Flint shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook

His widow, Brenda Flint shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook, It read, "We should be going through wedding photos but instead I have to pick out clothes to bury my husband in. People aren't meant to feel this much pain. My heart is gone and I just really need him to come back. I can't take much more. I need him here."

Check out the post here

Netizens flooded social media with tribute

Twitter was flooded with posts from fans and admirers when they got to know about the singer's death. Many shared snippets from his performance. One wrote "The Red Dirt world lost a good one," and urged people to remember his family and friends in their prayers. Another recalled him as the only musician to replace a broken guitar string mid-performance.

Check out the tweet here

Jake was one of our favorite Mile 0 Fest artists. He was at every @Mile0Fest. Great musician, funny and just fun to hang out with. He loved listening to and supporting his fellow artists. Here is a picture of him changing that string mid song. Rest In Peace @JakeFlintMusic 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/eVdvPEmhGY pic.twitter.com/XMAqJROSg7 — Fla RedDirt CtryClub (@FlaRedDirtCC) November 29, 2022

More about the singer

Flint was an Oklahoma native and was sent to learn guitar by his father's friends. With time, he gained an interest in bluegrass music and started following many jam bands. Flint was influenced by artists like Bob Childers and Tom Skinner. He performed at several locations in the US. He performed at Future Faces Show at Texas Regional Music Awards in 2018.