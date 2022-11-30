Entertainment

Ayushmann-Ananya's 'Dream Girl 2' gets new release date yet again?

Written by Divya Bhonsale Nov 30, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' was previously slated to release in June 2023

After the success of the 2019 film Dream Girl starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha, the makers of its sequel have set a new release date for the film. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 starring Khurrana and Ananya Panday in the lead roles will not release in June. According to a new report, the film is eyeing a July 2023 release.

Why does this story matter?

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Dream Girl 2 marks the reunion of Khurrana, Shaandilyaa, and Kapoor. The much-awaited sequel's release date was previously preponed from June 29 to June 23.

This decision had reportedly come in after Kapoor's filmmaker-friend Sajid Nadiadwala requested her to not release it on the day his film Satyaprem Ki Katha, featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, was hitting the theaters.

'Dream Girl 2' to release in July: Report

Per Pinkvilla, the makers have now decided to release the film in July. Quoting a source, the report claimed that Khurrana and Ananya Panday-led Dream Girl 2 will release on July 7, 2023. While there is no official confirmation on this, the makers will soon make an official announcement, reportedly. At the same time, the reason behind postponing the release isn't known.

Filming is currently underway

According to media reports, the filming for Dream Girl 2 is presently underway. Apart from Khurrana and Panday, the film will also feature actors Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Manjot Singh, among others. To recall, Khurrana confirmed the sequel of Dream Girl on September 16 by sharing a teaser.

On Khurrana's work front

Khurrana has had two releases this year, Anek and Doctor G. While the critically acclaimed film Anek was released in May, Doctor G hit the theaters in October. Presently, Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film An Action Hero. Also starring Jaideep Ahlawat, the Anirudh Iyer directorial will release in the theaters on Friday, December 2.