Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl 2' release date advanced to this date

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 20, 2022, 05:41 pm 2 min read

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's 'Dream Girl 2' will release on June 23, 2023

In an exciting turn of events, Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming comic caper Dream Girl 2 will now be premiering in theaters a week before its original schedule. The film, which was slated for a June 29, 2023 release, will now hit theaters on June 23, 2023. This step has reportedly been taken to avoid a clash with Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani starrer drama Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Context Why does this story matter?

Producers often book favorable slots for a film's release to leverage festival breaks.

For instance, Laal Singh Chaddha-Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu-Thank God are examples of festive clashes this year.

Considering such clashes lead to the division of screens, this recent development will ensure that both Dream Girl 2 and Satyaprem Ki Katha have ample time to run their course uninterruptedly.

Reason Ekta Kapoor reportedly did the gesture for friend Sajid Nadiadwala

Per early reports, Dream Girl 2's producer and Balaji Motion Pictures honcho Ekta Kapoor decided to advance the release date to make space for Satyaprem Ki Katha. The gesture emanates from her friendship with the latter's producer Sajid Nadiadwala. Now that the clash is out of the way, audiences will get to watch two back-to-back commercial entertainers at the end of June 2023.

Information Here's everything you need to know about 'Dream Girl 2'

Ananya Panday will play the leading lady in Dream Girl 2. The film is a multistarrer and is embellished by several veterans such as Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, and Seema Pahwa. Manjot Singh and Abhishek Banerjee will be seen in supporting roles. Raaj Shaandilyaa, who helmed the first part, will direct this one, too.

Details Know more about the team of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

The film is a "soulful musical love saga" and will be directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans. He is known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama Anandi Gopal. Initially, the makers had named the project Satyanarayan Ki Katha, which was later changed to Satyaprem Ki Katha. This will be Aaryan and Advani's second collaboration after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was a commercial blockbuster.

