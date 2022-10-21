Entertainment

'Thank God' vs 'Ram Setu': Who's leading the advance bookings?

Oct 21, 2022

'Thank God' and 'Ram Setu' will release on October 25

Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar will lock horns on Tuesday (October 25). While Devgn has reunited with Indra Kumar for Thank God, Kumar is gearing up for his fourth theatrical release of 2022, Ram Setu. Since both films are looking to leverage the Diwali break, it'll be interesting to see which flick will pull audiences to the theaters. Here's what the advance bookings indicate.

Bookings Currently, 'Ram Setu' seems to have scored an edge

Per early trends, both films are progressing at a sluggish speed due to the lack of hype. In terms of collections, Khiladi Kumar seems to have taken a lead over Devgn. Ram Setu has reportedly sold tickets worth Rs. 11.10L so far, while Devgn's comedy-drama is trying to catch up with a business of Rs. 8.20L. The figures are expected to improve gradually.

'Thank God' Here's everything you need to know about 'Thank God'

Thank God also features Rakul Preet Singh, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiku Sharda, Seema Pahwa, and Vikram Kochhar. Billed to be a slice-of-life movie, the makers have said that it will also deliver an "influential message" to the audience. It is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar along with Ashok Thakeria, Sunir Kheterpal, and Deepak Mukut. Aakash Kaushik and Madhur Sharma have penned it.

'Ram Setu' Kumar will play an archaeologist in 'Ram Setu'

In addition to Akshay Kumar, Ram Setu co-stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Nassar. It'll also mark Telugu superstar Satyadev's Bollywood debut. Kumar will be seen playing an archaeologist who is tasked with finding out whether the revered Ram Setu bridge is a myth or reality. Earlier, director Abhishek Sharma had said that Kumar's character "is inspired by several Indian and international professional archaeologists."

Prediction Kumar's religious fervor in front of Devgn's comic timing

Thank God stands a fair chance at the box office due to the comedy element and the fan-following enjoyed by both Devgn and Malhotra. Audiences have particularly loved Devgn's comic avatar in the Golmaal series, so there are similar hopes pinned on Thank God, too. On the other hand, Ram Setu may break Kumar's streak of failure since it's laced with religious/nationalistic fervor.