Ayushmann Khurrana birthday special: Looking at roles 'Andhadhun' actor rejected

On Ayushmann Khurrana's 37th birthday, let us look at some of the roles he rejected

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the very few actors today who have created a personalized footing in the industry, in terms of the movies that he does. Starting with Vicky Donor, Khurrana has been selective of what message his character gives. And this means he has rejected his fair share of roles too. So on the Andhadhun actor's 37th birthday, let's round them up.

Hot debut

He refused not one but 5-6 movies before 'Vicky Donor'

Actors give up roles for time issues or to escape getting typecast, but can you imagine a debutant letting go of five to six movies? Well, Khurrana did that, as he wanted his first movie to be remarkable. Speaking at an event, the Bala star had said he knew as an outsider he wouldn't get a second chance, hence he had to be cautious.

Hard miss

Khurrana regretted passing THIS hit movie on

Well, the ex-Roadies champion might look like he doesn't have qualms passing up offers left and right, but there is one role that he admittedly regretted rejecting. And, it is none other than Amar Kaushik's horror-comedy Stree. Although he didn't reveal the reason behind letting the role essayed by Rajkummar Rao go, Khurrana surely would have made a different call, if given the choice.

Anthology

This movie could have been Khurrana's first work with KJo

In 2018, four directors Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Karan Johar, and Dibakar Banerjee came together for an anthology, Lust Stories. For Johar's short, the first choice for the husband's role (played by Vicky Kaushal) was Khurrana. KJo revealed this when Kaushal-Khurrana were guests on Koffee with Karan. If the Anek actor would have agreed, it would have been his first work with Johar.

Recent most

When Priyadarshan said Khurrana (and others) rejected his comeback film

Recently, director Priyadarshan made a comeback to cinema with Hungama 2. Before its release, the filmmaker had revealed his script was initially offered to actors like Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, and Sidharth Malhotra. When they all passed it on, the comedy fell into Meezaan Jafri's lap. Although Priyadarshan seemed miffed at the actors for rejecting, we're not sure if they could've lifted the abysmal script.