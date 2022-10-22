Entertainment

Why did Parineeti Chopra reject 'Animal'? Actor finally breaks silence

Written by Isha Sharma Oct 22, 2022, 04:49 pm 3 min read

Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for 'Animal' (Photo credit: Twitter/@ParineetiChopra)

When Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal was first announced, numerous reports suggested that Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the gangster drama. This, naturally, got fans excited since Chopra would've shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. However, Chopra turned down the offer, and the role went to Rashmika Mandanna. Now, the Ishaqzaade actor has revealed the reason behind rejecting Animal.

Context Why does this story matter?

Vanga had had a blockbuster success in the form of Arjun Reddy (2017), which catapulted Vijay Deverakonda's pan-India popularity and was also remade in Hindi as Kabir Singh (2019).

Naturally, Animal is also expected to recreate the same magic at the box office.

Moreover, since Chopra has opened up about not having major box office successes, Animal would have probably given her that, too.

Reason Chopra was at the crossroads, had to make a choice

Talking to India Today about rejecting Animal, Chopra recently said, "These things happen, it is a part and parcel of life. We must make such choices every day. You make the choice that is right for you." Reportedly, the 34-year-old had to let go of Animal due to the lack of available dates. Instead, she has reportedly signed Imtiaz Ali's ambitious film Chamkila.

'Chamkila' Here's everything you need to know about 'Chamkila'

Besides Chopra, Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has reportedly been roped in for Chamkila, based on the life of Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila. Ali is currently prepping for the movie and has already met the late folk singer's son Jaiman Chamkila and his wife Amanjot Kaur. However, it remains to be seen which role will Chopra play in it. We hope it's meaty!

'Animal' 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor, Suresh Oberoi

Meanwhile, apart from Ranbir and Mandanna, Animal also stars Anil Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. Animal will have Ranbir playing a ruthless gangster while Anil will be seen as his domineering father. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures, the film is slated to hit theaters on August 11, 2023.

Upcoming films Here's what else Chopra is working on

Chopra will next be seen in Uunchai on November 11, where she shares the screen with veterans such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. Apart from that, she also has Sanki in the pipeline, in which she has reportedly been paired with Varun Dhawan. It will be helmed by Anurag Singh. Chopra will also be seen in Capsule Gill with Akshay Kumar.